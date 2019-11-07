Free memory testing Nov. 20 at G.S. Cultural Center

Free memory screenings and balance testing is being offered on Nov 20 at the Gulf Shores Cultural Center (19470 Oak Rd.) from noon ‘til 3 p.m.

The free program, with the help and guidance of the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, was started locally in 2015 when 60 volunteers based at GlenLakes Golf Club, organized and began offering TESTING 1, 2, 3 services to anyone who wishes to be tested. For more information, contact Sam Strite, 251-965-5122 or samcstrite@gmail. com.

Over 93 percent of those tested have never had a memory test. When the vast majority finds out their memory loss is normal age related memory loss, they are relieved. During balance testing, seniors are shown simple exercises they can do at home to improve their balance. Volunteers are all are trained for and experienced in running vents. A Steering Committee oversees every event.

In addition to holding major events in the Fall (primarily for locals) and in February (primarily for Snowbirds), TESTING 1, 2, 3 will come to any organization which works with seniors and offer its services. There is never a cost associated with these events and if an organization wants to hold a private event, volunteers will be glad to work with them.