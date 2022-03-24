Free Music at Meyer concerts start March 31

This spring’s Music at Meyer Park concert series kicks off on March 31 at 6 p.m. with Grits & Greens. Grab friends, family members, and a blanket or lawn chair and sit amongst the beautiful oaks at Meyer Park, located at 400 E. 22nd Ave. These are rain or shine events. In the event of rain, the back-up location will be at the Big Beach Brewery. The April 7 band is Bad Juju. The Stews play April 21 and False Identity on April 28. More info: 251-968-1171.