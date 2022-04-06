Free Music at Meyer Park concerts are April 7, 21 & 28

This spring’s Music at Meyer Park concert series continues April 7 at 6 p.m. with Bad Juju amongst the beautiful oaks at Meyer Park, located at 400 E. 22nd Ave. in Gulf Shores.

These are rain or shine events. In the event of rain, the back-up location will be at the Big Beach Brewery, located just one block west of the park. The Stews play April 21 and False Identity on April 28. Grab friends, family members, and a blanket or lawn chair and sit More info: 251-968-1171.