Free seeds available at Magnolia Springs Library

Check out the seeds available to grow and harvest in your garden at the at the Magnolia Springs Public Library. The only requirement to pick up the new and organic/heirloom seeds is that you have a library card anywhere in Baldwin County. If you fail in your attempts to grow these seeds, you won’t be fined. See you at the library! Magnolia Springs Public Library is located at 12440 Magnolia Avenue, Suite 600, in Magnolia Springs. fro more info, call 251-965-2305. Call for hours. All are welcome.