Free senior tax preparation services for seniors in O.B.

Free tax preparation services are available to seniors, through a partnership with the IRS, at the Orange Beach Senior Center and other locations in Baldwin County.

The tax prep program is focused on seniors and low-income taxpayers and is available by appointment only. To make an appointment for the Orange Beach Senior Center, call 251-210-7072 or email obrsvp@gmail.com.

Federal and Alabama returns are electronically filed. For married, filing-jointly taxpayers, both spouses must be present at both appointments unless otherwise approved.

Strict adherence to CDC-recommended COVID-19 protocols will be in place.

Returns will be prepared by local at-home volunteers after short 15-minute drop-off and pick-up meetings. Discussions will be held by phone. Masks and social distancing will be required at drop-off and pick-up meetings.

The service is also offered in Fairhope at the Nix Senior Center (251-279-0624 or fairhopersvp@gmail.com); and Robertsdale at GP Thames Senior Center (251-937-