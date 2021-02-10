Home / More Feb 9 NEWS / Free senior tax preparation services for seniors in O.B.

Free senior tax preparation services for seniors in O.B.

By on February 9, 2021

Free senior tax preparation services for seniors in O.B.

Free tax preparation services are available to seniors, through a partnership with the IRS, at the Orange Beach Senior Center and other locations in Baldwin County.
The tax prep program is focused on seniors and low-income taxpayers and is available by appointment only. To make an appointment for the Orange Beach Senior Center, call 251-210-7072 or email obrsvp@gmail.com.
Federal and Alabama returns are electronically filed. For married, filing-jointly taxpayers, both spouses must be present at both appointments unless otherwise approved.
Strict adherence to CDC-recommended COVID-19 protocols will be in place.
Returns will be prepared by local at-home volunteers after short 15-minute drop-off and pick-up meetings. Discussions will be held by phone. Masks and social distancing will be required at drop-off and pick-up meetings.
The service is also offered in Fairhope at the Nix Senior Center (251-279-0624 or fairhopersvp@gmail.com); and Robertsdale at GP Thames Senior Center (251-937-

Related Items

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!