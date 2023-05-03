Free S’mores on the Shore event May 25 at Gulf Place

Campfires, music and s’mores will be the scene as the City of Gulf Shores hosts S’mores on the Shore on Thursday, May 25. The fun is set to begin at 6 p.m. and will take place at Gulf Place, 101 Gulf Shores Parkway. This family-friendly event will include free s’mores packets, a live DJ and a balloon artist on site. Families are encouraged to bring their blankets, chairs, and friends and relax on the beautiful, white sand of the Gulf Shores Public Beach.

“We started S’mores on the Shore in 2010, and it quickly become a fan-favorite amongst our residents and guests,” said Recreation and Cultural Affairs Director Grant Brown. “It’s the perfect event for families of all ages who are looking for a little free fun and excitement. When you combine our beautiful beaches, music, campfires and s’mores, it really does make for an incredible night.”

For more information about S’mores on the Shore, contact the Special Events Division at 251-968-1171 or visit gulfshoresal.gov.