Free tax prep help available to South Baldwin seniors

Free tax preparation services are available to seniors, through a partnership with the IRS, at the Orange Beach Senior Center (26251 Canal Rd.), First United Methodist Church (915 Pine St.) in Foley, the Robertsdale Council on Aging (22251 Palmer St.) as well as locations in Spanish Fort, Fairhope, Bay Minette and Daphne. The tax prep program is focused on seniors and low-income taxpayers and is available by appointment only. To make an appointment, call 251-9813440 in Orange Beach or 251-201-6713 in Foley. Federal and Alabama returns are electronically filed. For married, filing-jointly taxpayers, both spouses must be present unless otherwise approved.