Free tax prep help offered to South Baldwin seniors

Free tax preparation services are available to seniors, through a partnership with the IRS, at the Orange Beach and Foley Senior Centers. The tax prep program is focused on seniors and low-income taxpayers and is available by appointment only. To make an appointment, call 251-9813440 in Orange Beach or 251-201-6713 in Foley. Federal and Alabama returns are electronically filed. For married, filing-jointly taxpayers, both spouses must be present unless otherwise approved.