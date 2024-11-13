Free Visions of Christmas show Nov. 21-23 in O.B.

The Orange Beach Expect Excellence Music Department is ready to usher in the holiday season with their 4th Annual Visions of Christmas variety show. There will be four performances of this year’s program scheduled for Nov. 21-23 at the Orange Beach Performing Arts Center, including 7 p.m. performances on Nov 21-22 and performances on Nov. 23 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. the V.O.C. will serve as a “Toys for Tots” collection point to provide toys for kids throughout Baldwin County.

Admission is free, but tickets are necessary for the popular show. Tickets are available at orangebeachal.gov/performingarts. The P.A.C. box office is open from 3:30 -6 p.m. on weekdays and can be reached at (251) 923-0043. For further information on the V.O.C. performances, email jjlangston@orangeal.gov. The P.A.C. is located at 23908 Canal Rd., on the eastern portion of the Orange Beach Middle/High School campus.

This show will have a little something for everyone to get into the Christmas spirit. There will be music of all stripes including rock, classical, contemporary and jazz.

“Everyone’s vision of Christmas is different and we try to bring people together for a special show that aims to provide a couple of hours of happiness and entertainment for everyone who sees it,” said Expect Excellence Music Director Caleb Pittman.

Since several members of the E.E. Music Department are graduates of the University of Mobile. V.O.C. is both an homage and continuation of the U.M. Christmas Spectacular they participated in as undergrads, according to Pittman.

“It was such a special time being able to perform in those shows. I knew early on at E.E. we needed to create something with the same spirit and try to provide a joyful atmosphere to remind everyone in the community of the reason for the Christmas season,” he said.

“Through our partnership with Toys for Tots, we aim to have a positive impact beyond the music and fun during the shows,” Pittman said.

“The whole community has responded very positively every year and we are always striving to put a smile on everybody’s face and allow them the chance to enjoy the holiday season with family and friends,” said Orange Beach Creative Director Jessica Langston. “These shows are very popular, so please don’t wait to get tickets, because you really don’t want to miss out on this show,” she added.

Langston stressed that each person must reserve a ticket to attend a performance, so seating availability can be assured for everyone.