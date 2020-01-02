Free, walk-in memory loss testing offered in Jan. & Feb.

By Lucy Douty

If you are worried about your memory loss, there is an organization in South Baldwin County that has been offering free Memory Screenings and Balance Testing since the Fall of 2015. With the help and guidance of the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America and the local support of GlenLakes Golf Club, the 60 volunteers who comprise TESTING 1, 2, 3 offer these testing services to anyone who wishes to be tested.

In addition to the snowbird offerings (open to locals as well), we now offer private events. Everyone is thrilled with how the attendees react. Sponsor GlenLakes offers $35 per round golf any day or any time (up to four players) to anyone who gets tested.

Over 93 percent of the people we test have never had a memory test, and, as seniors, they worry their memory is failing. When the vast majority find out their memory loss is normal age related memory loss, they leave much happier than when they came. With our Balance Testing, we show seniors that the loss of balance is not a necessary thing. Unlike memory loss, everyone can improve their balance with simple things you can do at home.

Our volunteers are retired nurses, physical therapists, care givers, teachers, etc. and all are trained for and experienced in running our events.

In addition to holding scheduled screenings for locals and Snowbirds, TESTING 1, 2, 3 will come to any organization which works with seniors to offer services. There is never a cost. For more information, contact Sam Strite, 251-965-5122 or email him at samcstrite@gmail.com.

Memory Screening Schedule

• Friday, Jan. 17: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.; Bodenhamer Center; 310 W. 19th Ave.,Gulf Shores.

• Wednesday, Jan. 22: 9 am – Noon; Foley Civic Center; East Laurel Ave.; 9 a.m . – Noon

• Friday, Feb. 14: 1 – 4 p.m.; Orange Beach Senior Center; 26251 Canal Rd.; Orange Beach.

• Wednesday, Feb. 19: noon – 3 p.m.; Gulf Shores Cultural Center, Bldg. C; 19470 Oak Rd.; Gulf Shores.

