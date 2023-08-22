Freedom Fest & Bama Coast Cruisin’ Oct. 6-7 at Wharf

The 3rd Annual Orange Beach Freedom Festival and Bama Coast Cruisin’ Car Show returns to The Wharf Oct. 6-7 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday will feature the Bama Coast Cruisin’s Fall Car Show on Main Street along with a Kids’ Zone with drinks, snacks. bouncy houses and activities run by the Orange Beach Police Department as a fundraiser for the OBPD Benevolent Fund. For more Bama Coast Cruisin’ info, visist bamacoastcruisin.com.

Each branch of our U.S. Armed Forces will be represented at the fest along with non-profit military and veteran groups. Also on Friday only, Orange Beach police and fire will have apparatus on display and give demonstrations. On Saturday the west parking lot behind the movie theater will feature more than 60 arts & crafts booths, food vendors, a music stage co-sponsored by Flora-Bama and CoastAL Orange Beach, and an Outdoor Village, highlighting the freedom of our great outdoors. The music line-up: 9 a.m.-11 a.m.: Jesse Duncan; 11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Johnny Hayes; 1-3 p.m.: Al & Cathy; 3-5 p.m.: Smokey Otis Band Also on Saturday, The Marshals Mardi Gras group will hold a motorcycle rally and the Island Time Jeepers will hold a Jeep rally.