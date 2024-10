Freedom Fest Music Schedule

Friday, Oct. 4

9 a.m. – 11 a.m.: Tyler Ward

11 a.m. – 1 p.m.: Austin Bishop

1 p.m. – 3 p.m.: Mike Diamond

3 p.m. – 5 p.m.: Patrick Cross

Saturday, Oct. 5

9 a.m. – 11 a.m. – Mike Diamond

11 a.m.- 1 p.m. – Shea & Brandon White

1 p.m. – 3 p.m. – Ryan Dyer Duo (right)

3 p.m. – 5 p.m. – JT McCafferey Band (left)