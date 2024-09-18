Freedom Fest party continues with John Pardi at The Wharf

On Freedom Fest Saturday night, country music singer Jon Pardi will perform with special guests Larry Fleet and Priscilla Block at The Wharf Amphitheater, as part of the 2024 C Spire Concert Series.

A spirited entertainer, with exaggerated dance moves reminiscent of Elvis Presley, Pardi brings an infectious energy to every venue he plays.

“It may be Wednesday, but I trust everyone it’ll seem like it’s Saturday night,” Pardi said before launching into an array of his drinking songs (“Fill ‘Er Up,” “Beer Can’t Fix”), dancing songs (“Heartache on the Dance Floor,” “Heartache Medication”), blue-collar anthems (“Dirt on My Boots”) and love songs (“Cowboy Hat,” “Head Over Boots”).

Spoiler alert: Pardi’s fiddler, Billy McClaran, has been playing a solo instrumental rendition of “The Star Spangled Banner” at Pardi’s previous tour stops this summer.

Pardi was playing dive bars around Sacramento before he was old enough to legally drink in them and caught his break when Capitol Records Nashville took him into the studio with producer Bart Butler. in 2012. His debut single, “Missin’ You Crazy,” peaked at number 29, and Up All Night” in 2013 was his first country Top Ten. He now can claim five number one singles, including “Night Shift.” His awards include the ACM Award for New Male Vocalist of the Year in 2017.

Pictured: Pardi recorded one of his videos, “Tequila Little Time,” at the Flora-Bama and its accompanying restaurants.