Friends & Family Get Well Soon Ty Fleming Party At The Undertow Pics

The many friends of Capt. Ty Fleming recently gathered for a benefit fishfry for the longtime Orange Beach fisherman at The Undertow in Orange Beach. Capt. Ty is on his second round of treatment for throat cancer. The benefit included a raffle and door prizes as well as music from Jason Abel and Top Hat & Jackie. “It’s more about offering moral support and a way for friends to get together to let Capt. Ty know we love him and are here to support him,’’ organizer Sara Parker said. “He is such a great guy. We wanted all his friends to come and let him know that.”