Friends of Downtown Foley part of revitalization effort

Foley Main Street has launched a Friends of Downtown Foley initiative, as a new way for residents and supporters to directly invest in the artistic and cultural revitalization of downtown.

“There is a new energy building in Downtown Foley. From vibrant murals and public art to the sounds of local music, the district is transforming into a destination for both residents and visitors,’’ said FMS Executive Director Darrelyn Dunmore. “The “Friends” program was created to turn this momentum into a sustainable community movement.’’

Contributions to the program will go directly toward high-impact projects that enhance the beauty and safety of the district, including artistic crosswalks & murals, community spaces where neighbors can connect and gather, public art at every downtown corner and regularly scheduled live music performances using local talent.

The foundation has already injected over $154,000 in grant capital into the local economy to improve crosswalks, murals, and businesses. To make tax-deductible donations, visit foleymainstreet.com or call Dunmore at 251-270-0089.

“Foley Main Street is on a mission to make our downtown a vibrant and welcoming destination in the region,” said Wes Abrams, President of the FMS Foundation. “But to do that, we need more than just plans, we need a family. This program isn’t just about a donation; it’s about becoming part of the heartbeat of our town.”

Pictured: Ragan Windsor completes one of the seven crosswalks local artists painted in Downtown Foley. The sidewalk murals are meant to add charm while also encouraging traffic to slow down. Foley Main Street funded the project with a $20,000 grant from Main Street Alabama.