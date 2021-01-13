Friends of Foley Library Annual Book Sales cancelled this year

The Friends of the Foley Library has decided to cancel its annual book sale scheduled every February at the Foley Civic Center. The Friends’ bookstore in the library remains open and offers thousands of hard cover and paperbacks, many that are like new. The store also has cd’s, dvd’s and a number of jigsaw puzzles foir sale, and books are sold at half price from 1-4 p.m. every Thursday.

“We believe we need to adhere to Covid guidelines and avoid large gatherings,’’ said club president Rusty Anglin. “Despite the pandemic membership renewals are strong.’’

Volunteers as well as book donations are needed. Donations can be made at the library. For more information about Friends of Foley Library, contact Rusty Anglin at 251-943-3443 or ctl10002829@centurylink.net