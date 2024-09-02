Friends of Foley Library annual luncheon Sept. 25



The annual Friends of the Foley Library meeting and luncheon will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 11:30 a.m. at the Foley Civic Center. Foley Public Library Director John Jackson (pictured) will be the guest speaker. Meet the new library director and hear updates about the new library construction schedule. Lunch is free and the meeting is open to all. For more info or to RSVP, email friendsoffoleylibrary@gmail.com.