Friends of Foley Library Book Sale Feb. 8-10

By Colby Girard

The Annual Book Sale of Friends of the Foley Public Library is February 8-10 at the Foley Civic Center. Admission is free and open to everyone.

It’s big. The Annual Book Sale features roughly 12 thousand books, 100’s of music CDs and DVDs, and an assortment of other media like audiobooks, CD ROMs, vinyl records or cassettes. It’s easily the biggest, most varied selection of books and media under one roof in Baldwin County. Items for sale cover about 30 banquet tables that fill the entire main hall of the Foley Civic Center.

The items are displayed in rough groupings by category. Books are hardbacks and paperbacks in excellent condition in most categories including science fiction, art, children’s, pop fiction, cooking, history, biography, and large format photo books. All items are discount-priced at a fraction of normal retail.

Members of Foley Library Friends get first pick. February 8 is for members only. But anyone can sign up for membership at the door. Memberships are $10/individual and $15/family. Friends of the Foley Public Library is a nonprofit group that generates funding for Foley Public Library and related literacy projects. More information is available at foleylibrary.org/friends-of-the-library

Public hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Feb. 9 and 9 a.m. ‘til noon on Feb. 10, which includes the Saturday Special: Fill a Tanger shopping bag for just $5. The members only sale is 1-4 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 8. Memberships – $10/individual and $15/family – are available at the door. The Foley Civic Center is located at 407 E. Laurel Ave. (Highway 98 East of Highway 59).