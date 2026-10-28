Friends Of Foley Library Donate $7K To Add Staff

The Foley City Council recently accepted several contributions to the library that will provide funding for education, staffing and other opportunities. The Friends of the Library donated $7,000 that will pay for a temporary position to work on Saturdays. Mayor Ralph Hellmich said Friends of the Library members are an example of residents supporting the library. The Friends of the Library is a group of Foley area residents who support the library each year through activities such as the organization’s annual Book Sale and operation of the Bookstore in the library.

Kate Norris, Foley library director, said a donation from a local resident will also provide funding for additional part-time staffing. The council approved using the $5,000 donation for staffing at the library. The Foley Community Library’s new building on East Orange Avenue opened in August. The new 40,000-square-foot building has about twice the space as the former site. Pictured: The Friends of the Foley Library Annual Book Sale is held the first weekend in February, and the 2026 sale raised a record $40,000 for the library.