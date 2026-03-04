Friends of Foley Library Record Book Sale

The Friends of the Foley Library presented $40,000 to the library following the organization’s annual book sale, which was the most successful in the event’s history. Taking part in the donation are, from left, Scott Elliott, friends vice president; Kate Norris, Foley Public Library director; John Soderberg, Friends treasurer. The donation will support equipment purchases for the new library scheduled to open in May. In addition to hosting the annual book sale, the friends operate a bookstore. inside the library that is open daily. Proceeds from bookstore sales directly support library initiatives, programs and enhancements. More info: foleylibrary.org.

The new library is now under construction at the intersection of East Orange Ave. and South Chicago St. The new two-story library will have about 40,000 square feet of space. The center will include a sensory room, separate children’s and teens’ activity areas and a large multi-purpose room that seats 277. The center will also include spaces for programs such as special-needs activities and STEAM activities.