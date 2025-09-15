Friends of Foley Library requests book donations

The Friends of the Foley Library are asking for donations of books, audio books, CDs, DVDs and puzzles in good condition that they can re-sell in their bookstore located in the library.

Just bring the donations to the library any time the book store is open, but encyclopedias, old textbooks and old magazines are not needed. The Foley Library is located at 319 E Laurel Ave. (Hwy. 98). Hours are 9 a.m. til 7 p.m Monday thru Thursday and 9 a.m. til 5 p.m. on Friday and Satuday. , Foley, AL 36535