Friends of Jane Craft Initiative raises $9.5K for Food 4 Families

The Friends of Jane Craft initiative, started this year to honor Jane Craft’s legacy of philanthropy, particularly to the Christian Service Center, after discussions with G.S. Mayor Robert Craft (Jane’s son) and Linda Chappell, president of the Board at the Christian Service Center formed the Food 4 Families program with a goal of raising sufficient funds to provide for 10,000 pounds of food or $1500 for the CSC.

Founding members Karen Ward, Becky King and Tom and Barb Giles were unsure if this goal was achievable, but they were willing to try. Many neighbors of the Giles’ and Ward’s on Royal Dr. jumped in to support the cause. The Jane Craft Invitational Tournament committee threw in their support as well.

Many other Craft Farms residents wanted to be included and the initiative took on a life of its own. A six week campaign resulted in over $9500 in donations for the program. This means over 60,000 pounds of food can be purchased by the CSC for needy families.

“We live in a bubble of prosperity here in Craft Farms and do not see the hundreds of food insecure families in our own backyard” said Ward.

“It far exceeded our goals,’’ added King. “We would find envelopes of cash and checks tapped to my door daily. The most rewarding part was listening to Jane Craft’s friends share their sweet memories of this wonderful lady.”

Many donors asked to be legacy donors, offering contributions annually to keep the program going and preventing families from experiencing hunger. This initiative can be a part of an individuals estate planning as well as on a scheduled basis. Ward is working to develop a planned giving program going forward.

“I felt a stewardship of her legacy that goes beyond golfing. The swift generosity of all these neighbors both in Craft Farms, Orange Beach and Ft. Morgan was humbling,’’ Ward said. “It’s been pure joy to be a part of this initiative.”

Pictured: Barb and Tom Giles, Linda Chappell, president of Board at Christian Service Center, Mayor Craft, karen Ward, Becky King.