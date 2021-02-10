Friends of O.B. Library starts an ongoing book sale

The Friends of the Orange Beach Library, in lieu of its annual January Book Sale at the Orange Beach Community Center, has started an ongoing book sale at the library. When entering the library though the glass doors, the shelves immediately to the right will have books for sale. There are also books are for sale in the back right corner of the library next to the audio/vsual room.

With covid-19 infection rates rising, the group has had to cancel its fundraising (including the Snowbird Trivia event, preventing it from making its normal $15K to $20K annual donation to support the library’s children’s programs such as the poetry contest, Maker Space and summer reading program.

Contributions to support these programs can be mailed to Friends, PO Box 158, Orange Beach, AL 36561. Donations can also be dropped off at thelLibrary or via credit card or PayPal at orangebeachlibrary.org.