Friends of Orange Beach Arts open house Jan. 26

The Friends of the Arts will host their annual Open House and General Membership Meeting on Thursday January 26 at 5:30 p.m. at the Coastal Arts Center of Orange Beach. This fun and informative evening will highlight the year in review and the new board officers will be introduced. The Friends are a nonprofit community group supporting the arts throughout our coastal Alabama area, with a special emphasis on scholarships for high school seniors. New members are welcome. A single membership is $30.