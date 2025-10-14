Friends of P-Cola State Parks Heron Trot Nov. 1

The Friends of Pensacola State Parks will host the Heron Trot 5K/fun run for walkers and runners on Saturday, Nov 1 at 7 a.m., with late registration beginning at 6 a.m. on race day. Early registration cost is $40 (registration day of the race is $45) and is free to kids 12 and under (no t-shirt). The race will be held start and finish at the Amphitheater at Big Lagoon State Park, located at 12301 Gulf Beach Hwy., just 1.5 miles east of Perdido Key.

To Register, go to Eventbrite.com and search for Heron Trot or visit friendsofpensacolastateparks.org for registration info. The nature inspired 5K will help The Friends State to continue to support the parks and work with them on in-park projects. Walkers and runners of all ages and abilities are welcome.