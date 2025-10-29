Friends of P-Cola State Parks Heron Trot Nov. 1 at Big Lagoon

The Friends of Pensacola State Parks will host the Heron Trot 5K/fun run for walkers and runners on Saturday, Nov 1 at 7 a.m., with late registration beginning at 6 a.m. on race day. The race will start and finish at the Amphitheater at Big Lagoon State Park, located at 12301 Gulf Beach Hwy., just 1.5 miles east of Perdido Key.

Race day registration is $45 and is free to kids 12 and under (no t-shirt). Register at Eventbrite.com or visit friendsofpensacolastateparks.org.

The nature inspired 5K will help The Friends State to continue to support the parks and work with them on in-park projects. Walkers and runners of all ages and abilities are welcome.

Pictured: The Friends group earned a IMPACT 100 Pensacola grant for $100,670 to build to build Phase 1 of an inclusive playground in Big Lagoon State Park specially designed to include activities for children of all abilities. The non-profit was formed in 1994 to support the Big Lagoon, Perdido Key, And Tarkiln Bayou Preserve State Parks.