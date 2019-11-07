Friends of P-Cola State Parks Heron Trot Nov. 16

The Friends of Pensacola State Parks will host the Heron Trot 5K race for walkers and runners on Saturday, November 16 at 7 a.m., with late registration ($25) beginning at 6 a.m. on race day. The race will be held start and finish at the Big Lagoon State Park Amphitheater, located at 12301 Gulf Beach Hwy., just 1.5 miles east of Perdido Key.

The entry fee includes water, bib, light snack and reusable bag. Bring your own Yoga mat for our Yoga session following the race at 9 a.m. Eventbrite.com search for Heron Trot or visit friendsofpensacolastateparks.org. The nature inspired 5K will help Friends of Pensacola State Parks to continue and create in-park projects. Walkers and Runners of all ages are welcome.