Friends of P-Cola State Parks Heron Trot Oct. 26

The Friends of Pensacola State Parks will host the Heron Trot 5K race for walkers and runners on Saturday, Oct. 26 at 7 a.m., with late registration ($45) beginning at 6 a.m. on race day. The race is free to kids 12 and under (no t-shirt). The race will be held start and finish at the East Beach at Big Lagoon State Park, located at 12301 Gulf Beach Hwy., just 1.5 miles east of Perdido Key.

Go to Eventbrite.com and search for Heron Trot or visit friendsofpensacolastateparks.org for registration info. The nature inspired 5K will help Friends of Pensacola State Parks to continue and create in-park projects. Walkers and runners of all ages and ability are welcome.