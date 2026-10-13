Friends Of The Arts Support O.B. Elementary

Members of the Friends of Orange Beach Arts Board presented Mrs. Kimberly Pugh, Orange Beach Elementary School General Music/Choir Director, with a check to fund their subscription to MusicplanOnline. This program provides a comprehensive, sequential curriculum with grade-level lessons, singing, movement, rhythm, instruments and interactive activities, while still giving the teachers the flexibility to incorporate their own lessons and resources.

“We are so thankful for you support and for this incredibly generous gift to our music program,’’ said Pugh. “Having Music Play Online is going to be such a wonderful resource for us. It gives us so many more tools to use in the classroom that will help us keep our students engaged. It means so much that the Friends of the Arts believe in the importance of music education and are willing to invest in our students. This is something that every child who comes through our music program will benefit from for years to come.”