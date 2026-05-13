From Gulf State Park

If you’re out on the trails and hear a grunting, growling sound that makes you feel like you’ve stepped into Jurassic Park, don’t worry, there are no velociraptors in the park. What you’re hearing are alligators bellowing to attract a mate. The call sounds like a deep growl and is often accompanied by the alligator lifting its head and tail out of the water. Along with pheromone trails, this is how alligators share their interest in mating. If the message is well received, we can expect an influx of baby gators from late summer into early fall.