Ft. Morgan Fire Dept. Auxiliary Brings Water To Responders

Members of the Fort Morgan Fire Dept. Auxiliary (Jennifer Strauss and Tina Snisky-Hughes) brought food and water to the Gulf Shores Fire Dept. and the many other first responders who put out a March 24 brush at Gulf State Park. Staff at the Gulf Shores Publix moved quickly – within 30 minutes of being called – to get the food and water ready. Publix donated 10 cases of water in addition to Gatorade, snacks, and fruit. Thankfully the fire was soon under control and no further help was needed.