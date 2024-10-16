Ft. Morgan Fire Dept. Auxiliary fishfry & bake sale slated Oct. 19

The Fort Morgan Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary will be hosting their annual Fish Fry and Bake Sale on Saturday, Oct. 19 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Fire Station 1, located at 12105 State Highway 180 (Fort Morgan Road) in Gulf Shores. Plates are $12 and this is a dine-in or take-out event. There will be a 50/50 Raffle, Silent Auction and local cookbooks and aprons available for purchase.

Proceeds will help support the needs of the Fort Morgan Volunteer Fire Department and the Fireman’s Benevolence Fund. If unable to attend, but you would like to make a tax-deductible donation or need more information regarding the event, please contact Gail Cole, Auxiliary President at (205) 706-5552 or email at fmvfdla@gmail.com.