Ft. Morgan Fire Dept. helps Kiva Dunes add defibrillators

AEDs will help ensure rapid response to cardiac emergencies

Kiva Dunes Resort and the Fort Morgan Volunteer Fire Department have announced a collaborative effort to provide Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) at Kiva Dunes. This initiative will enhance the safety of golfers and vacationers, ensuring rapid response in case of cardiac emergencies.

Importance of Onsite AEDs

According to Ft. Morgan Fire Dept. Chief Lee Steiner, the presence of AEDs onsite is crucial for several reasons.

“Due to the volume of guests we receive in this area and the distance we are from the nearest ER, having resort staff that is educated on what to do during times of emergency is vital,’’ he said.

“There was a situation a few months ago with a guest having a medical emergency near the clubhouse. Due to the fire department being on the grounds with an AED, they were able to achieve a positive outcome for the patient due to early defibrillation.”

Benefits to Ft. Morgan Fire Department

The partnership benefits not only the guests and staff at Kiva Dunes but also the Ft. Morgan Fire Dept. “Having knowledgeable staff available to aid in care if an emergency should arise is invaluable. Additionally, having extra hands on scene is beneficial to first responders, allowing for more efficient and effective emergency care,” Chief Steiner said.

Critical Information on AEDs

Sudden cardiac arrest, which is caused by an electrical malfunction of the heart, is fatal 90 percent of the time if not treated immediately. When cardiac arrest occurs, the heart stops beating, and the patient has no pulse and is not breathing. Immediate treatment with CPR and an AED is essential. AEDs can significantly increase the survival rate for people experiencing sudden cardiac arrest, improving it by up to 75%. Statistics show that 9 out of 10 victims who receive a shock from an AED within the first minute survive.

Contact Information for AED Purchases

Businesses interested in purchasing AEDs are encouraged to contact the Fort Morgan Volunteer Fire Dept.t. For more information, please reach out to them at 251-540-7500.

The Fire Department also offers CPR training and certification for resort and hotel employees. Kiva Dunes has signed up for these classes this fall.

This partnership highlights the commitment of both Kiva Dunes and the Ft. Morgan Volunteer Fire Dept. to the safety and well-being of the community. By providing AEDs and training staff in emergency response, they are setting a standard for proactive measures in public health and safety.

For more info, call 251-540-7500 or email Lsteiner@fortmorganfire.com.

About Kiva Dunes

Kiva Dunes is a premier beach and golf resort located in Gulf Shores, Alabama, known for its beautiful beaches, golf course and commitment to guest safety and satisfaction. For more information, visit kivadunes.com.

About Ft. Morgan Volunteer Fire Dept.

The Fort Morgan Volunteer Fire Department is dedicated to providing emergency services and promoting public safety in the Ft. Morgan area. For more information, visit fortmorganvfd.com