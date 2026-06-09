Ft. Morgan Fire Dept. hosts July 2 Red, White & Run 5k

The Fort Morgan Volunteer Fire Det. Ladies Auxiliary will host the inaugural Red, White & Run 5K on Thursday, July 2, as part of the nationwide celebration of America’s 250th Anniversary. Participants are encouraged to wear red, white and blue.

Sponsorships are still available. For more info, go to Facebook or email fmvfdla @gmail.com.

Runners of all fitness levels to come together to kick off the Fourth of July holiday weekend.The race will begin at 7 am. at Jesse’s on the Bay and will feature scenic views, patriotic spirit, and a fun atmosphere.

Early registration (before June 20) is $35 for adults and $25 for kids 12 and under. Late registration (thru June 30 is $40 or $30). Register at itsyourrace.com – Red, White & Run 5K.

All proceeds help the Fort Morgan Volunteer Fire Dept. provide community emergency services.

“This event is more than a race. It’s a celebration of community, patriotism, and support for the volunteers who serve Fort Morgan,” said Laura Darnell of the Ladies Auxiliary. “Many thanks to our race sponsors; without them we could not do this.”