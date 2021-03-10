Ft. Morgan Vol. Fire Dept. spaghetti & bake sale March 20

The Fort Morgan Volunteer Fire Department’s Ladies Aux. will hold a spaghetti dinner and bake sale on Saturday March 20 at fire station #1, 12105 State Hwy 180W (also known as Fort Morgan Road) between mile markers 12 and 13. Serving hours will be from 11a.m. to 2 p.m. and all meals will be take out only due to covid precautions. For a donation of $8.00 per plate, you will receive a fabulous plate of homemade spaghetti and meat sauce, green salad, and garlic bread. Delicious home-baked breads, cakes, cookies, brownies, pies, and other assorted baked goods along with the Auxiliary local cook book will also be available for purchase. Cash or check only and please wear a mask and practice social distancing. All proceeds will benefit the Fireman’s Benevolence Fund. Info: Heather Hestand at (251)402-1657.