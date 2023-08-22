Full Moon concert, dinner & paddle Aug. 27 in O.B.

The final City of Orange Beach Full Moon Paddle of the season will be held Aug. 27 at the Wind & Water Learning Center at 26267 Canal Road, behind the Orange Beach Public Library. Dinner and entertainment start at 6:15 p.m., with the paddle starting at 7 p.m. Food will be provided by Cosmo’s and entertainment will be courtesy of Gulf Shores’ own Basch Jernigan. For more information, contact Wind & Water Learning Center Coordinator, Jackie McGonigal at 251-974-7245 or jmcgonigal@orangebeachal.gov.The registration fee is $35 per person. Participants must bring their own kayak, PFD & white light (headlamps work best). Everyone must be pre-registered. All monies raised benefit the Baldwin County Child Advocacy Center.