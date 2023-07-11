Full Moon concert, dinner & paddle fundraiser July 30 in O.B.

The next City of Orange Beach Full Moon Paddle is slated for July 30th at the Wind & Water Learning Center at 26267 Canal Road, behind the Orange Beach Public Library. Dinner and entertainment start at 6:15 p.m., with the paddle starting at 7 p.m. Food will be provided by Luna’s and entertainment by The Cordial Brothers Duo. Register for the July 30 Full Moon Paddle on eventbrite.com. The last paddle of the season is scheduled for Sunday, August 27th with food from Cosmo’s and entertainment by Basch Jernigan. The registration fee is $35 per person. Participants must bring their own kayak, PFD & white light (headlamps work best). Everyone must be pre-registered before each event.

Printed registration forms are available at the Wind & Water Learning Center. All monies raised benefit the Baldwin County Child Advocacy Center. Additionally, anyone can donate and support this effort.

For more information, contact Wind & Water Learning Center Coordinator, Jackie McGonigal at 251-974-7245 or jmcgonigal@orangebeachal.gov.