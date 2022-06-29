Full Moon Paddle fundraiser July 10 in Orange Beach

The City of Orange Beach Wind & Water Learning Center will host a Full Moon Paddle on Wolf Bay on Sunday, July 10

The fundraiser for the Baldwin County Child Advocacy Center will include dinner starting at 6:15 p.m., with entertainment until the paddle at 7 p.m. The Wind & Water Learning Center is at 26267 Canal Road, behind the public library. The event benefits Baldwin County Child Advocacy Center.

Registration fee is $30 per person. Pre-registration is required. Registration closes at noon Friday, July 8. Online registration is available at eventbrite.com. Full Moon Paddle registration forms are also available at any city recreation facility in Orange Beach.

Participants must bring their own kayak or canoe, lifejacket and white light (headlamps work best). Paddling experience is necessary for this event that covers 3-5 miles. For more info, call 251-974-7245 or 251-424-5909.