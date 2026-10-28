Full restoration planned for O.B. Waterfront Park shores

Following the successful restoration of Robinson and Walker Islands last year, The Nature Conservancy teamed back up with the City of Orange Beach and Moffat & Nichol to plan and implement a full Waterfront Park Restoration Project on the shores of Wolf Bay. There’s been continuous erosion along that stretch of shoreline on Wolf Bay, so the breakwaters will provide much better protection and with the marsh habitat and improve fishing in the area.

This comprehensive shoreline restoration project has been discussed for over a decade and has finally become a reality, Coastal Regulatory Manager Woody Speed told the Orange Beach City Council during its meeting in early September.

The funding will come from the remaining amount of a $12.8 million National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Transformational Habitat Restoration and Coastal Resilience Grant.

“We’re excited about it,” Speed said. “Initially, we weren’t really prepared, but things have changed and it looks like TNC will be able to fund a longer stretch of shoreline than we originally thought.”

If everything works out, the restoration project will include three phases. Phase one includes the shoreline in front of the Orange Beach Wind and Water Learning Center and will entail the restoration of the eroded shoreline through beach fill and marsh creation with native vegetation, and low-elevation nearshore riprap breakwaters. The breakwaters will reduce wave energy and future erosion. This phase is fully permitted and is currently scheduled for construction beginning in late October, according to Speed.

Phase two covers the Coastal Arts Center shoreline and includes the restoration of approximately 430 feet of bayfront through marsh fill, native marsh plantings, rock sills, geotextile stabilization, and strategically placed breakwaters. Approximately 2,975 cubic yards of marsh fill, 750 cubic yards of breakwater material, and over 15,000 native plants would be incorporated into the restoration. The design will protect the public walkway boardwalk currently in place, while enhancing habitat and the appearance of the Arts Center waterfront. Extension of the walkway is also planned separately.

Speed said the available funding should cover phase two and if any remains, the third phase of renourishing the beach around the base of the Waterfront Park Pier will be completed, too. Phase two could begin before the end of the year or the first part of 2027.

“We’re pretty excited about those improvements,” said Chairman Pro-tem Jeff Silvers. “To see it come fruition after 10 years of talking about it is pretty awesome.’’