FWC Officers arrest 93 for boating while impaired

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) officers arrested 93 vessel operators for boating under the influence of alcohol or drugs between July 2-4. Some of the boaters arrested for BUI had small children on board. Operating a vessel while impaired not only puts the operator and those onboard their vessel at risk, but all those boating around them are also in danger.

Alcohol consumption while boating is dangerous for the operator of the vessel, as well as for passengers. Impairment can lead to slips, falls overboard, injuries and deaths that could have been prevented.