G.S. accepting electronics, paint during recycling drive

The City of Gulf Shores is hosting a Special Recycling Drive from December 27, 2021 to January 7, 2022. During this time, the public can drop off items that are not normally accepted at the Drop Off Recycling Center. Accepted items include: Electronics; Fluorescent Lightbulbs & Paint. The Drop Off Recycling Center is located at 160 W. 36th Ave. For more info, visit gulfshoresal.gov.