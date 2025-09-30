G.S. adds parking on East 22nd Ave.

The City of Gulf Shores has added on-street parking on East 22nd Ave. At the entrance to Isla Wine/Foam Coffee, three angled golf cart-only spaces were added.

Across from Galway, eight angled parking spaces were added, along with landscaping, striping and parking bumpers.

The city is still seeking input from residents, guests, and businesses on parking in the Waterway Village! Take our online survey at ayrs.io/wqyqrE or visit gulfshoresal.gov for more info.