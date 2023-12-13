G.S. attorney sentenced for passing cannabinoid to inmate

Michael Santos, 36, an attorney whose office address is 1538 Gulf Shores Pkwy in Gulf Shores, was recently sentenced to four months in federal prison after entering a guilty plea for passing synthetic marijuana (cannabinoid) laced stationary to a client who was being held in pre-trial custody at Monroe County Detention in February of 2022. Santos also agrreed to not practice criminal law as part of his plea.

Officers seized papers soaked with spice, a synthetic cannabinoid, from the inmate after Santos met with him in a visiting room at the jail. Officers searched the inmate prior to his meeting with Santos and found no contraband. Spice-laced papers were later found in the inmate’s socks, according to court records.

Jail officials said they have video of Santos handing the cannaboid laced paper to his client. A contraband cell phone that included numerous text messages linking Santos to contraband smuggling was also found in the inmate’s possession. The cellphone included text messages from the inmate to Santos and others detailing how much profit the inmate could make selling synthetic marijuana inside jail.

U.S. District Judge Kristi K. DuBose also imposed one-year of supervised release on Santos, during which he will undergo substance abuse testing and treatment.