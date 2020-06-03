G.S. Bodenhamer Center is back open with many safety precautions in place

Although there are modificatiaons to the way members get their sweat on, the Gulf Shores City Bodenhamer Recreation Center is back open for business.

The Cultural Center Studio Fitness remans temporarily closed. The pool remains temporarily closed to complete expedited deck renovations. Bodenhamer locker rooms, basketball and racquetball courts, pool house and game tables remain closed, as are the coffee and water fountain stations. Towel service will not be provided.

“We have been working hard to modify our operations not only to follow the necessary guidelines, but to ensure that you feel safe when you return,’’ said Recreation Division Manager Nicole Ard. “

We have developed a careful, considered phased plan. I understand that some members may not agree with every guideline but it is vital that everyone cooperate and comply in order for us to open and stay open.’’

The center will be open to members 15 years of age and older Monday-Friday from 5:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Deep cleanings will be performed daily of all areas after closing and hand sanitizing stations located throughout the facility

Fitness services will occupy four areas within the facility. Cardio equipment will be in the lobby, and weight equipment upstairs. Yoga and aerobics class numbers will be limited. Soft equipment such as mats and blocks will not be supplied and each participant must wait for class to begin on indicated green X’s located floor.

Bodenhamer staff will wear masks covering their nose and mouth to remain consistent with government guidelines.