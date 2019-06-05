G.S. Camp Inside Out June 17-21 at Bodenhamer

The City of Gulf Shores is excited to host Camp Inside Out on June 17-21 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Bodenhamer Recreation Center. Camp Inside Out is open to children ages 9 to 12 years old.

The overall goal of the camp is to teach children to build healthy minds and bodies from the “Inside Out.” Children will be encouraged to get off the couch and get active with daily exercise and fun outdoor games and activities. The camp will consist of field trips to local parks and playgrounds, geocaching, hiking, sports, crafts, swimming and much more.

The cost to attend Camp Inside Out is $100. Children may register at the Bodenhamer Recreation Center, Cultural Center or online at gulfshoresal.gov or call 251-968-9824.

“This will give us an opportunity to teach and encourage them to eat healthy and build strong bodies. It will also give the children an opportunity to discover new hobbies and interests to keep them living an active, healthy lifestyle,” said Nicole Ard, Rec. Manager.