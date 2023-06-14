G.S. Celebrates End Of School Year At S’Mores At The Shore

Campfires, music and s’mores were part of the fun at S’mores on the Shore, a party at Gulf Shores Public Beach sponsored by the City of Gulf Shores to celebrte the end of the school year. The event has become the perfect recipe for families of all ages who are looking for a little free fun and excitement. For more info about city sponsored free public events, call 251-968-1171 or visit gulfshoresal.gov.