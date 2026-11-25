G.S. Christmas Tree Trail at Sims Park opens on Nov. 30

The Gulf Shores Junior City Council inaugural Christmas Tree Tinsel Trail, a festive holiday display featuring a trail of decorated Christmas trees, will open on Nov. 30 at Johnny Sims Park and remain open through Jan. 3.

The trees for what is hoped will be a new community holiday tradition are sponsored by businesses, organizations, churches, civic groups, schools, families, and individuals. All proceeds from sponsorships will support the Angel Tree Program at the Christian Service Center.