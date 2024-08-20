G.S. Citizens Police Academy fall class registration is open

The Gulf Shores Police Dept. is hosting a Citizen’s Police Academy from Oct. 1 ‘til Nov. 19. Classes will be held once a week on Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m. at the Gulf Shores Police Department. Optional classes include a ride-along with an officer, medical training (CPR & Stop the Bleed) and a Firearms Range Day. In case you were wondering, donuts will be provided. Class size is limited. If you are interested, the application can be found at gulfshoresal.gov/552/Citizens-Police-Academy. The academy is designed to provide citizens with an understanding of police operations. Students will learn from the best.