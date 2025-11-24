G.S. City Schools adds comfort dog Phin to staff

Gulf Shores City Schools has welcomed a comfort dog, to its staff to support students and staff across all three campuses.

Phin is a 10-month-old Goldendoodle who has received extensive training. She will work closely with campus administrative teams to provide emotional support, reduce anxiety, and help foster a welcoming, positive environment for all students.

The idea to bring Phin to Gulf Shores City Schools came from Trudy Craft, and both she and Mayor Craft generously covered the cost of Phin and her training.

Langston Animal Hospital, who will be providing complimentary veterinary care and food for Phin, and Wag’N Wheels Mobile Dog Grooming will ensure Phin is always well cared for.

Assistant principal at GSMS, Ms. Boggus, will be Phin’s caretaker.

“Phin represents our commitment to supporting the whole child,” Superintendent Dr. Matt Akin said.