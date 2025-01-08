G.S. collects Christmas trees for dune restoration use

Gulf Shores residents can recycle their live Christmas trees for dune restoration efforts by placing their clean trees, stripped of decorations and tinsel, on their curbs for pick up by Public Works starting the week after Christmas through the end of January. To be picked up for recycling, trees must be placed in a separate pile from other debris, stripped of all decorations, and cannot be flocked. Residents can also drop off live, undecorated, and unflocked trees at the Gulf State Park Beach Pavilion throughout the month of January. Trees must be placed at the southeast end of the parking lot, not blocking the dumpsters. For more information, contact Public Works at 251.968.1156.

Natural Christmas trees are proving to be powerful allies in dune restoration when placed strategically in U-shaped clusters of three along dune edges, these trees. As coastal winds sweep across the beach, they carry sand that gets caught in the tree branches. Over time, this trapped sand builds up, creating new dune formations. Park staff and community volunteers will plant native dune vegetation around the trees this spring.